Cloudflare, Inc. $NET Shares Sold by Amova Asset Management Americas Inc.

Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET - Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 419,086 shares of the company's stock after selling 33,017 shares during the period. Cloudflare comprises about 1.2% of Amova Asset Management Americas Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.12% of Cloudflare worth $86,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Cloudflare alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NET. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 34.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the company's stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $424,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Cloudflare by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 27,531 shares of the company's stock worth $5,391,000 after buying an additional 6,363 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 329,036 shares of the company's stock worth $64,432,000 after buying an additional 94,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Cloudflare by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,461 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,224,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company's stock.

Cloudflare Trading Down 1.9%

NYSE:NET opened at $272.27 on Tuesday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.83 and a 1 year high of $291.00. The stock has a market cap of $96.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,089.08, a P/E/G ratio of 283.00 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.52.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $639.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.83 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 3.72%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Cloudflare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.190-1.200 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

In related news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.11, for a total value of $1,340,550.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 888,073 shares of the company's stock, valued at $238,101,252.03. This trade represents a 0.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,383 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.28, for a total transaction of $12,953,268.24. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 590,544 shares of company stock valued at $132,719,009 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.66% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NET has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim restated a "sell" rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $305.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cloudflare from a "buy" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Cloudflare from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $256.74.

Get Our Latest Report on NET

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc is a global web infrastructure and security company that provides a suite of services designed to improve the performance, reliability and security of internet properties. Its core offerings include a content delivery network (CDN), distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection, managed DNS, and a web application firewall (WAF). Cloudflare also provides tools for bot management, SSL/TLS, load balancing and rate limiting to help organizations maintain uptime and protect web applications from attack.

In addition to traditional edge and security services, Cloudflare has expanded into edge computing and developer platforms.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cloudflare, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cloudflare wasn't on the list.

While Cloudflare currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here