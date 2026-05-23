Cloudflare, Inc. $NET Shares Sold by Mizuho Markets Americas LLC

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET - Free Report) by 53.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,751 shares of the company's stock after selling 215,681 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned about 0.05% of Cloudflare worth $37,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 693.3% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 100.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on NET. Robert W. Baird set a $260.00 target price on Cloudflare and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $224.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research raised Cloudflare from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wolfe Research restated a "peer perform" rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, New Street Research set a $140.00 target price on Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $236.68.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NET

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cloudflare news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.12, for a total transaction of $3,571,800.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 908,073 shares of the company's stock, valued at $216,230,342.76. The trade was a 1.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.61, for a total transaction of $2,006,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 212,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,532,128.54. This trade represents a 4.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 655,550 shares of company stock worth $131,181,924 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.89% of the company's stock.

Cloudflare Trading Up 1.7%

NYSE:NET opened at $216.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -864.96 and a beta of 1.67. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.93 and a 1-year high of $260.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 3.72%.The firm had revenue of $639.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Cloudflare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.190-1.200 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS.

Key Cloudflare News

Here are the key news stories impacting Cloudflare this week:

Positive Sentiment: Cloudflare announced a collaboration with Anthropic to launch Cloudflare Environments for Claude Managed Agents , a move that strengthens its position in AI infrastructure and could open a new growth avenue for its platform. Cloudflare (NET) Stock Trades Up, Here Is Why

Cloudflare announced a collaboration with Anthropic to launch , a move that strengthens its position in AI infrastructure and could open a new growth avenue for its platform. Positive Sentiment: Coverage highlighting Cloudflare as a beneficiary of the AI and big-data buildout is supporting investor optimism and reinforcing the company’s long-term growth narrative. Why Cloudflare Russell 1000 Momentum Is Rising?

Coverage highlighting Cloudflare as a beneficiary of the AI and big-data buildout is supporting investor optimism and reinforcing the company’s long-term growth narrative. Neutral Sentiment: The latest earnings report was solid, with Cloudflare beating both EPS and revenue estimates, but investors are still balancing strong growth against ongoing losses and a premium valuation.

The latest earnings report was solid, with Cloudflare beating both EPS and revenue estimates, but investors are still balancing strong growth against ongoing losses and a premium valuation. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider sales by CEO Matthew Prince, CAO Janel Riley, and CFO Thomas J. Seifert may create some short-term caution, even though the trades were made under pre-arranged 10b5-1 plans and do not necessarily signal a change in outlook.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc is a global web infrastructure and security company that provides a suite of services designed to improve the performance, reliability and security of internet properties. Its core offerings include a content delivery network (CDN), distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection, managed DNS, and a web application firewall (WAF). Cloudflare also provides tools for bot management, SSL/TLS, load balancing and rate limiting to help organizations maintain uptime and protect web applications from attack.

In addition to traditional edge and security services, Cloudflare has expanded into edge computing and developer platforms.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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