Bamco Inc. NY cut its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET - Free Report) by 28.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 337,013 shares of the company's stock after selling 134,585 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.09% of Cloudflare worth $117,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NET. TIAA CREF Individual & Institutional Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Individual & Institutional Services LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company's stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cloudflare by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the company's stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the company's stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 623 shares of the company's stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Cloudflare by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cloudflare from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $330.00 target price on Cloudflare in a report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set an "overweight" rating for the company. Fox Advisors downgraded Cloudflare to a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $337.00 price target (up from $333.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Twenty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $338.48.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NET

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

In other news, CAO Janel Riley sold 3,480 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.56, for a total transaction of $1,028,548.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 33,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,041,355.44. The trade was a 9.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Mark Hawkins sold 600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.09, for a total value of $174,654.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,032 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,920,214.88. The trade was a 5.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 264,638 shares of company stock valued at $80,951,149. 10.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cloudflare Trading Up 4.8%

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $296.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.14. The stock has a market cap of $106.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -436.46, a PEG ratio of 147.50 and a beta of 1.37. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.83 and a 12-month high of $370.35.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 8.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $782.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Cloudflare's revenue for the quarter was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cloudflare Profile

Cloudflare provides cloud-based services designed to improve the security, performance and reliability of websites, applications and corporate networks. Its global network delivers content and helps protect customers from cyber threats, including distributed denial-of-service attacks. The company's offerings include content delivery and DNS services, web application security, bot management and zero-trust tools for securing access to applications and networks. Its Cloudflare Workers platform also enables developers to build and run applications across the company's network.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET - Free Report).

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