Clough Capital Partners L P Acquires Shares of 12,517 Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC $JAZZ

Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,517 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $2,128,000.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 96.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,614 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $8,394,000 after purchasing an additional 33,210 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 147.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 351,609 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $43,652,000 after purchasing an additional 209,667 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 197,174 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $24,479,000 after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 4,623 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 57.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 1,157 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.55, for a total transaction of $266,746.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,680 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,231,724. This represents a 10.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Heather Ann Mcsharry sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.00, for a total transaction of $482,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,449 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,446,209. This represents a 9.78% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 13,098 shares of company stock valued at $2,832,086 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Jazz Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Jazz announced a major research collaboration and licensing deal with AbCellera to discover and develop next-generation T-cell engaging multispecific antibodies for cancer, including solid tumors. The agreement could be worth up to roughly $820 million to $876 million per drug if milestones are achieved, signaling a potentially meaningful new pipeline opportunity. Article: Jazz Pharma, AbCellera ink antibody deal worth up to $876 million

Jazz announced a major research collaboration and licensing deal with AbCellera to discover and develop next-generation T-cell engaging multispecific antibodies for cancer, including solid tumors. The agreement could be worth up to roughly $820 million to $876 million per drug if milestones are achieved, signaling a potentially meaningful new pipeline opportunity. Positive Sentiment: Jazz also released extensive late-breaking data at SLEEP 2026 showing real-world benefits of Xywav in narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia, including evidence of improved patient outcomes and possible cardiometabolic benefits linked to reduced sodium exposure. That supports the company’s commercial franchise and may reinforce confidence in a core revenue driver. Article: Jazz Pharmaceuticals Delivers Extensive Late-Breaking Data at SLEEP 2026

Jazz also released extensive late-breaking data at SLEEP 2026 showing real-world benefits of Xywav in narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia, including evidence of improved patient outcomes and possible cardiometabolic benefits linked to reduced sodium exposure. That supports the company’s commercial franchise and may reinforce confidence in a core revenue driver. Neutral Sentiment: A director disclosed a planned sale of 1,157 shares under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 trading plan. While insider selling can sometimes attract attention, the small size and scheduled nature make it unlikely to be a major fundamental concern. Article: SEC filing for director sale

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of JAZZ opened at $226.93 on Thursday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 12 month low of $105.00 and a 12 month high of $243.32. The firm's 50 day moving average is $220.08 and its 200-day moving average is $189.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of -11,340.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $6.34 EPS for the quarter. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 22.09 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JAZZ has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $239.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $246.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on JAZZ

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies in neuroscience and oncology. The company's research and development efforts target unmet medical needs in sleep disorders, hematologic malignancies, rare neurological conditions and solid tumors. Jazz's product portfolio includes therapies for narcolepsy, hepatic veno-occlusive disease, acute myeloid leukemia and other serious disorders.

Flagship products from Jazz Pharmaceuticals include Xyrem® (sodium oxybate) and Xywav® (calcium, magnesium, potassium, and sodium oxybates) for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy.

Further Reading

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