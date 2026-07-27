Clough Capital Partners L P Boosts Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Clough Capital Partners L P lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG - Free Report) by 66.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,945 shares of the energy company's stock after acquiring an additional 33,585 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy makes up approximately 2.3% of Clough Capital Partners L P's portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Clough Capital Partners L P's holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $23,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $731,774,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 174.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,244,268 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $636,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,058 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 555.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 810,138 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $157,483,000 after purchasing an additional 686,459 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6,513.7% during the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 564,742 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $160,251,000 after buying an additional 556,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 518.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 577,533 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $112,267,000 after buying an additional 484,198 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNG opened at $269.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.29 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $186.20 and a one year high of $300.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $244.52 and a 200 day moving average of $242.37.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.555 per share. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. Cheniere Energy's payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on LNG. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group set a $290.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Cheniere Energy from a "buy (b)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $298.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LNG

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc is a U.S.-based energy company that develops, owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and markets LNG to global customers. The company's core activities include natural gas liquefaction, long‑term and short‑term LNG sales and marketing, and the associated midstream services required to move gas from production basins to international markets. Cheniere focuses on converting domestic natural gas into LNG for export, providing a bridge between North American supply and overseas demand.

Cheniere's principal operating assets are large-scale LNG export terminals located on the U.S.

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