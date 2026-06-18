Clough Capital Partners L P Buys New Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. $HP

Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 77,742 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $2,230,000. Clough Capital Partners L P owned 0.08% of Helmerich & Payne at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aventail Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,464,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 617,310 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $17,704,000 after acquiring an additional 77,399 shares during the period. Abel Hall LLC lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 14,384 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 714.3% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 184,331 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $5,287,000 after buying an additional 161,694 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:HP opened at $35.78 on Thursday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.08 and a 52-week high of $41.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.32). Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 9.38%.The firm had revenue of $932.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $945.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Helmerich & Payne's dividend payout ratio is currently -26.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on HP. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Evercore upgraded Helmerich & Payne from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $40.60.

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About Helmerich & Payne

Helmerich & Payne, Inc is a leading provider of contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry, specializing primarily in onshore drilling operations. The company designs, engineers and operates a fleet of advanced drilling rigs, including its proprietary FlexRigs, which are engineered for high efficiency, safety and rapid mobilization. Alongside core drilling services, Helmerich & Payne offers well intervention, workover and coiled tubing services, positioning itself as a comprehensive drilling solutions partner for exploration and production companies worldwide.

Founded in 1920 and headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Helmerich & Payne has grown through innovation and strategic expansion to serve diverse hydrocarbon basins.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP - Free Report).

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