Clough Capital Partners L P Invests $1.92 Million in Krystal Biotech, Inc. $KRYS

Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,806 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,924,000.

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Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 469.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,909 shares of the company's stock worth $4,662,000 after buying an additional 15,591 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 105,800 shares of the company's stock worth $26,084,000 after buying an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 149,302 shares of the company's stock worth $26,356,000 after buying an additional 58,203 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,450,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 124.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 45,080 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech Stock Up 5.7%

Shares of KRYS opened at $341.66 on Thursday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $292.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.63. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.99 and a 52 week high of $347.67. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.68 and a beta of 0.53.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. Krystal Biotech had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 53.92%.The business had revenue of $116.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.11 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Krystal Biotech

In other Krystal Biotech news, EVP John Charles Thomas sold 642 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.03, for a total value of $193,903.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.11, for a total value of $7,702,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,378,155 shares in the company, valued at $424,623,337.05. This trade represents a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 13.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KRYS has been the topic of several research reports. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on Krystal Biotech from $220.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Krystal Biotech from $371.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Krystal Biotech from $224.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Krystal Biotech from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Krystal Biotech from $310.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $329.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KRYS

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing gene therapies for rare dermatological diseases. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company applies proprietary viral vector delivery technology to enable topical administration of corrective genes directly to the skin. By targeting the underlying genetic causes of inherited skin disorders, Krystal Biotech seeks to address areas of high unmet medical need with potentially transformative treatments.

The company's lead product candidate, KB103, is designed to deliver a functional COL7A1 gene to patients with dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB), a severe and often debilitating blistering condition.

See Also

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