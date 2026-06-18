Clough Capital Partners L P Invests $19.28 Million in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH

Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 228,580 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $19,283,000. Booz Allen Hamilton accounts for about 1.7% of Clough Capital Partners L P's investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Clough Capital Partners L P owned 0.19% of Booz Allen Hamilton as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAH. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 56.6% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,983,838 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $198,285,000 after acquiring an additional 716,780 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 413.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 389,301 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $38,911,000 after acquiring an additional 313,472 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 198.0% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 45,600 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $4,558,000 after acquiring an additional 30,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,719,306 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,371,245,000 after acquiring an additional 582,069 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1,269.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 665,152 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $66,482,000 after acquiring an additional 616,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company's stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Down 4.0%

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $71.00 on Thursday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $78.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.57. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $68.83 and a fifty-two week high of $120.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.46. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 76.07%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton's revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2027 guidance at 6.000-6.350 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. Booz Allen Hamilton's dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on BAH shares. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation is a publicly traded management and technology consulting firm headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company provides a wide range of professional services and solutions in strategy, analytics, digital transformation, engineering and cyber security. Its expertise spans from supporting federal civilian agencies to defense, intelligence and homeland security organizations, as well as select commercial industries.

Key offerings include data analytics and artificial intelligence applications, software development and modernization, systems integration, and cyber risk management.

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