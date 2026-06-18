Clough Capital Partners L P Makes New Investment in nVent Electric PLC $NVT

Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new position in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,116 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 94,968 shares of the company's stock worth $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 23,606 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 575.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,803 shares of the company's stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 436.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company's stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,061 shares of the company's stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 9,898 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,136 shares of the company's stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, May 4th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $218.00 target price on shares of nVent Electric and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $189.50.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 4,094 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total value of $677,843.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 49,873 shares in the company, valued at $8,257,472.61. This trade represents a 7.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aravind Padmanabhan sold 15,942 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $2,773,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,243 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,044,282. This represents a 40.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 87,685 shares of company stock valued at $14,961,768 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

nVent Electric Trading Up 2.4%

NVT stock opened at $171.36 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.88. nVent Electric PLC has a fifty-two week low of $68.60 and a fifty-two week high of $178.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a PE ratio of 56.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.35.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. nVent Electric had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. nVent Electric's revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. nVent Electric has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.550 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that nVent Electric PLC will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. nVent Electric's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.91%.

nVent Electric announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Saturday, May 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric PLC is a global manufacturer of electrical connection, protection and thermal management solutions. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products aimed at enhancing safety, reliability and performance in electrical systems across a variety of industries. Its core offerings include electrical enclosures, heat tracing systems, grounding and bonding products, cable management, and fastening solutions. nVent serves markets such as commercial and industrial construction, oil and gas, telecommunications, data centers, utilities, and renewable energy.

The company's electrical enclosures and housing solutions protect sensitive components from environmental hazards, while its Raychem brand heat tracing products provide freeze protection and temperature maintenance for critical piping and equipment.

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