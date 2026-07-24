Cloverfields Capital Group LP Buys New Shares in James Hardie Industries PLC. $JHX

Cloverfields Capital Group LP bought a new position in James Hardie Industries PLC. (NYSE:JHX - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 79,842 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $1,512,000.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHX. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in James Hardie Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,620,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 42.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 718,202 shares of the construction company's stock worth $13,603,000 after purchasing an additional 215,752 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 169,788 shares of the construction company's stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 46.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the construction company's stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in James Hardie Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,561,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.96% of the company's stock.

James Hardie Industries Stock Performance

Shares of JHX stock opened at $25.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. James Hardie Industries PLC. has a 12-month low of $16.46 and a 12-month high of $29.83. The business's 50 day moving average is $23.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.67. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.40 and a beta of 1.77.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.41 billion. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 2.15%.The business's revenue was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts expect that James Hardie Industries PLC. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JHX has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of James Hardie Industries from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $27.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries Profile

James Hardie Industries plc NYSE: JHX is a global manufacturer of high-performance fiber cement building products. The company specializes in exterior cladding, trim and soffit, as well as interior backerboard solutions designed for residential and commercial construction. By combining cement, sand and cellulose fibers, James Hardie produces durable, low-maintenance materials that resist moisture, fire and termite damage, catering to builders, contractors and homeowners through a network of distributors and retail channels.

The company's flagship products include Hardie® Plank® and Hardie® Panel® siding systems, Hardie® BackerBoard® for tile applications, and a range of architectural trim solutions.

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