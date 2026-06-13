Cloverfields Capital Group LP Grows Position in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) by 59.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,524 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 13,644 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP's holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the company's stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the company's stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the company's stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the company's stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co grew its position in Zoetis by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 4,780 shares of the company's stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company's stock.

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Zoetis Stock Down 2.3%

ZTS stock opened at $79.51 on Friday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $96.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.22. The company has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.38 and a 12 month high of $167.38.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.07). Zoetis had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 66.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.850-7.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. Zoetis's payout ratio is currently 35.16%.

Zoetis News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Zoetis this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $130.00 to $99.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Zoetis from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $133.92.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ZTS

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In other news, Director Paul Bisaro bought 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.88 per share, for a total transaction of $151,760.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 27,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,168.56. This trade represents a 7.73% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Mccallister bought 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.76 per share, with a total value of $233,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 24,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,906,986.24. This trade represents a 13.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders bought a total of 11,650 shares of company stock worth $886,384 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

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