Cloverfields Capital Group LP Has $4.86 Million Holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU

Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU - Free Report) by 51.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,380 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 99,117 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP's holdings in NU were worth $4,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NU. LOM Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in NU in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in NU by 14,810.0% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,491 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in NU by 5,448.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in NU in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in NU in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded NU from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Itau BBA Securities restated an "outperform" rating on shares of NU in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Research downgraded NU from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Scotiabank downgraded NU to a "sector perform" rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on NU in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $17.08.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NU

NU Stock Performance

Shares of NU stock opened at $12.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.40. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $18.98. The company has a market cap of $59.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.95.

NU (NYSE:NU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). NU had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 18.20%.The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

NU declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, June 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at NU

In other NU news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $257,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 162,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,716. This trade represents a 11.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Cristina Helena Zing Junqueira sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $4,443,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,312,338 shares in the company, valued at $34,245,725.78. This trade represents a 11.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

About NU

Nu Holdings Ltd NYSE: NU, commonly known by its consumer brand Nubank, is a Latin American financial technology company that provides digital banking and financial services through a mobile-first platform. The company’s core offerings include no-fee digital checking accounts, credit cards, personal loans, payments and transfers, and a range of savings and investment products. Nubank emphasizes a streamlined customer experience delivered via its smartphone app, combined with data-driven underwriting and automated customer service tools.

Founded in 2013 by David Vélez, Cristina Junqueira and Edward Wible, Nu grew rapidly by targeting underbanked and digitally savvy consumers in Latin America with low-fee, transparent products.

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