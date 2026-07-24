Cloverfields Capital Group LP Has $5.05 Million Stake in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,868 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises 1.6% of Cloverfields Capital Group LP's holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Cloverfields Capital Group LP's holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get S&P Global alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 134.6% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 61 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Palladiem LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about S&P Global

Here are the key news stories impacting S&P Global this week:

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz bought 1,152 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $434.03 per share, for a total transaction of $500,002.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,152 shares in the company, valued at $500,002.56. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Martina Cheung bought 2,322 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $429.93 per share, with a total value of $998,297.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,830,813.74. This trade represents a 9.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 5,974 shares of company stock worth $2,576,775. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on SPGI. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on S&P Global from $520.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their price target on S&P Global from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on S&P Global from $560.00 to $510.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Research lowered S&P Global from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $525.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $533.59.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on S&P Global

S&P Global Stock Performance

SPGI opened at $420.14 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $381.61 and a 1-year high of $579.05. The company has a market cap of $124.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.08. The company's fifty day moving average price is $422.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $442.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 30.37%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. On average, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 18.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. S&P Global's payout ratio is 24.56%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider S&P Global, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and S&P Global wasn't on the list.

While S&P Global currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here