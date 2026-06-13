Cloverfields Capital Group LP Has $861,000 Position in Vale S.A. $VALE

Cloverfields Capital Group LP trimmed its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE - Free Report) by 70.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,062 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 161,022 shares during the quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP's holdings in Vale were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vale in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna now owns 2,055 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 60.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vale during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vale during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Vale Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $15.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $16.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.38. Vale S.A. has a 52-week low of $8.97 and a 52-week high of $17.94.

Vale (NYSE:VALE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 7.21%. Analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Vale from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America raised Vale from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Vale from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Vale from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.50 to $15.50 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Vale from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $16.77.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Sobrinho Sami Arap acquired 12,990 shares of Vale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $209,268.90. Following the purchase, the vice president directly owned 12,990 shares in the company, valued at $209,268.90. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parenti Grazielle Tallia bought 10,464 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $168,575.04. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 10,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,575.04. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing.

Vale Profile

Vale SA is a Brazilian multinational mining company and one of the world's largest producers of iron ore and iron ore pellets. In addition to iron ore, the company produces and sells a range of bulk commodities and metals, including nickel, copper, coal, manganese, ferroalloys and cobalt, and it participates in the fertilizer inputs market. Vale also operates extensive logistics assets — including rail, port and maritime logistics — that support its mining and export activities and provide services to third parties in some regions.

Headquartered in Brazil, Vale maintains a global operational footprint with mining, processing and shipping activities across the Americas, Africa, Asia and Oceania.

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