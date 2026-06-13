Cloverfields Capital Group LP Purchases 18,787 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,003 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after acquiring an additional 18,787 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies comprises about 1.9% of Cloverfields Capital Group LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Cloverfields Capital Group LP's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $6,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Titan Investment Solutions Ltd purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,234,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Milford Funds Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,447,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 13,078,612 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $1,068,653,000 after buying an additional 258,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,577,449 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $128,893,000 after buying an additional 110,084 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Uber Technologies Stock Down 1.3%

Uber Technologies stock opened at $68.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $139.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.12. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.19 and a twelve month high of $101.99.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 15.91%.The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Uber Technologies

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Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total value of $2,233,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 460,756 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,303,284.20. This represents a 6.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Fox Advisors upgraded Uber Technologies from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $104.97.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Uber Technologies

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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