Cloverfields Capital Group LP Takes Position in Ferrovial SE $FER

Cloverfields Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 23,783 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,547,000.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ferrovial by 40,717,866.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 21,987,702 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,258,865,000 after acquiring an additional 21,987,648 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Ferrovial by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 21,528,574 shares of the company's stock worth $1,297,312,000 after purchasing an additional 10,016,475 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ferrovial by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 20,740,214 shares of the company's stock worth $1,348,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,548 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ferrovial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,699,246 shares of the company's stock worth $1,341,125,000 after purchasing an additional 354,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ferrovial during the fourth quarter valued at $839,930,000. 22.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferrovial Stock Performance

Ferrovial stock opened at $63.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Ferrovial SE has a one year low of $50.72 and a one year high of $74.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.87 and a 200 day moving average of $67.95.

Ferrovial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.5578 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on FER. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Research raised Ferrovial to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Ferrovial from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.30 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $70.47.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FER

Ferrovial Company Profile

Ferrovial, SA is a Spanish multinational infrastructure company headquartered in Madrid that develops, constructs, operates and maintains transport and urban infrastructure. Its core activities include the design and construction of large civil engineering projects, the development and operation of transport concessions such as toll roads and airports, and the provision of urban and industrial services and maintenance. The company typically operates through long-term concession and public-private partnership models, combining construction expertise with asset management and operations.

Within its operating model, Ferrovial's business spans construction contracting, concession management and services.

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