CME Group Inc. $CME Shares Acquired by LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME - Free Report) by 148.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,778 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 5,848 shares during the quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.'s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,895,583 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $9,802,366,000 after purchasing an additional 588,509 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,144,525 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,408,747,000 after purchasing an additional 56,725 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,523,241,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,924,475 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,344,776,000 after purchasing an additional 134,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in CME Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,812,914 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,300,450,000 after buying an additional 130,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company's stock.

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CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $240.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.25. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.31 and a 52 week high of $329.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm's 50 day moving average is $262.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.26.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 63.19% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company's revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. CME Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 44.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CME has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $342.00 to $322.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CME Group from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on CME Group from $356.00 to $349.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings lowered CME Group from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on CME Group from $316.00 to $270.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $293.59.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CME Group

CME Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting CME Group this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 5,753 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.63, for a total transaction of $1,752,536.39. Following the transaction, the insider owned 27,702 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,438,860.26. This trade represents a 17.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 35,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.51, for a total value of $10,447,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 55,630 shares in the company, valued at $16,606,111.30. This trade represents a 38.62% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc is a global markets company that operates some of the world's largest and most liquid derivatives exchanges, including the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) and COMEX. The firm offers futures and options contracts across a broad range of asset classes — including interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities and metals — and serves a diverse client base of institutional investors, commercial hedgers, brokers and retail participants.

The company's core services include electronic trading on the CME Globex platform, central clearing through CME Clearing, and distribution of market data, indexes and analytics.

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