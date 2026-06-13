CME Group Inc. $CME Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME - Free Report) by 746.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,049,649 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 1,807,491 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.57% of CME Group worth $559,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in CME Group by 1,250.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID lifted its holdings in CME Group by 191.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on CME Group from $343.00 to $316.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on CME Group from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on CME Group from $340.00 to $323.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CME Group from $362.00 to $353.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on CME Group from $342.00 to $322.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $305.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CME

Key Stories Impacting CME Group

Here are the key news stories impacting CME Group this week:

CME Group Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $269.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $97.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.56 and a 12-month high of $329.16. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $284.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.07.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.77 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 63.19%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. CME Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.51, for a total value of $10,447,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 55,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,606,111.30. This trade represents a 38.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 5,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.63, for a total value of $1,752,536.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 27,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,438,860.26. The trade was a 17.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,044 shares of company stock worth $13,297,507. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc is a global markets company that operates some of the world's largest and most liquid derivatives exchanges, including the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) and COMEX. The firm offers futures and options contracts across a broad range of asset classes — including interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities and metals — and serves a diverse client base of institutional investors, commercial hedgers, brokers and retail participants.

The company's core services include electronic trading on the CME Globex platform, central clearing through CME Clearing, and distribution of market data, indexes and analytics.

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