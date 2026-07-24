CME Group Inc. $CME Stake Cut by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME - Free Report) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,580,320 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 494,453 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.71% of CME Group worth $762,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2,075.0% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CME. Barclays reduced their price objective on CME Group from $316.00 to $270.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on CME Group from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Erste Group Bank lowered CME Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on CME Group from $267.00 to $245.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $291.81.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CME Group

CME Group Price Performance

NASDAQ CME opened at $254.32 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.31 and a fifty-two week high of $329.16. The stock's 50-day moving average is $255.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.41. The firm has a market cap of $92.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 63.30%.The firm's revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. CME Group's payout ratio is 44.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 35,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.51, for a total value of $10,447,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 55,630 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,606,111.30. This trade represents a 38.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 5,753 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.63, for a total transaction of $1,752,536.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 27,702 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,438,860.26. The trade was a 17.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

CME Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CME Group this week:

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc is a global markets company that operates some of the world's largest and most liquid derivatives exchanges, including the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) and COMEX. The firm offers futures and options contracts across a broad range of asset classes — including interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities and metals — and serves a diverse client base of institutional investors, commercial hedgers, brokers and retail participants.

The company's core services include electronic trading on the CME Globex platform, central clearing through CME Clearing, and distribution of market data, indexes and analytics.

See Also

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