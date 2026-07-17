CMS Energy Corporation $CMS Shares Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS - Free Report) by 151.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,565 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 71,322 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund's holdings in CMS Energy were worth $9,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in CMS Energy by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. MidFirst Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 653.2% in the 4th quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 467 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company's stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMS. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on CMS Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on CMS Energy from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $80.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMS

CMS Energy Trading Up 0.4%

CMS opened at $74.31 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $74.11 and its 200-day moving average is $74.57. CMS Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $68.64 and a 52-week high of $80.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.35.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. CMS Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.90 EPS. Analysts expect that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. CMS Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $222,930.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 67,111 shares in the company, valued at $4,987,018.41. The trade was a 4.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy NYSE: CMS is an energy company based in Jackson, Michigan, whose principal business is the regulated utility operations of its subsidiary, Consumers Energy. The company is primarily focused on providing electric and natural gas service to customers in Michigan, operating the generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure necessary to deliver energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Jackson, CMS Energy conducts its core activities within the state and is regulated by state utility authorities.

Through Consumers Energy and related subsidiaries, CMS Energy develops, owns and operates a portfolio of generation assets and delivers a range of customer-facing services, including electricity and natural gas supply, grid management, energy efficiency programs and demand-response offerings.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CMS Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CMS Energy wasn't on the list.

While CMS Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here