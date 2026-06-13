CMS Energy Corporation $CMS Shares Bought by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS - Free Report) by 45.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,834 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 35,180 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in CMS Energy were worth $7,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 653.2% during the fourth quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 467 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Dorato Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 703 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company's stock.

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CMS Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $73.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.35. CMS Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $68.41 and a 52 week high of $80.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.86.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm's revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. CMS Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.90 EPS. Research analysts predict that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. CMS Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CMS shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered CMS Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on CMS Energy from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered CMS Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CMS Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, June 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $80.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMS Energy

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $222,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 67,111 shares in the company, valued at $4,987,018.41. This trade represents a 4.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy NYSE: CMS is an energy company based in Jackson, Michigan, whose principal business is the regulated utility operations of its subsidiary, Consumers Energy. The company is primarily focused on providing electric and natural gas service to customers in Michigan, operating the generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure necessary to deliver energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Jackson, CMS Energy conducts its core activities within the state and is regulated by state utility authorities.

Through Consumers Energy and related subsidiaries, CMS Energy develops, owns and operates a portfolio of generation assets and delivers a range of customer-facing services, including electricity and natural gas supply, grid management, energy efficiency programs and demand-response offerings.

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