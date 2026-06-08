CNB Bank Purchases 12,722 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 899.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,136 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 12,722 shares during the period. CNB Bank's holdings in Netflix were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in Netflix by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 885.2% in the 4th quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 13,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, MB Levis & Associates LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 177.8% during the 4th quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 300 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Headlines Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX opened at $82.18 on Monday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $92.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.94. The firm has a market cap of $346.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.01 and a twelve month high of $134.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.61 EPS. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $2,422,301.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 120,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,725,370.39. The trade was a 18.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 386,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $33,244,599.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $338,721.80. The trade was a 98.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,313,029 shares of company stock valued at $120,315,776. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $103.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Netflix from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on Netflix from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.82.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Netflix

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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