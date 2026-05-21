CNH Industrial N.V. $CNH Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH - Free Report) by 74.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,108 shares of the company's stock after selling 642,358 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS's holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in CNH Industrial by 5.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,764,717 shares of the company's stock worth $409,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,076 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CNH Industrial by 17.3% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 26,070,783 shares of the company's stock worth $282,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841,999 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in CNH Industrial by 6.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,843,475 shares of the company's stock worth $226,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,952 shares during the period. Tweedy Browne Co LLC raised its stake in CNH Industrial by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 20,180,953 shares of the company's stock worth $186,068,000 after acquiring an additional 6,899,583 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in CNH Industrial by 14.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,492,138 shares of the company's stock worth $200,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.88% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at CNH Industrial

In other news, insider Francesco Vincenzo Mari Tutino sold 48,385 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $490,140.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 71,926 shares in the company, valued at $728,610.38. This represents a 40.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CNH Industrial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNH opened at $10.46 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.63. The company has a current ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.18. CNH Industrial N.V. has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $14.27.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.80 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 2.13%.The firm's quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. CNH Industrial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.35-0.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial N.V. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

CNH Industrial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 96.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNH has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore set a $12.25 price objective on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CNH Industrial from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $12.77.

View Our Latest Analysis on CNH

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. is a global capital goods company specializing in the design, production and sale of agricultural and construction equipment, commercial vehicles and powertrain solutions. The firm operates through five core brands—Case IH and New Holland for agricultural machinery, Case and New Holland for construction equipment, Iveco for light, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, and FPT Industrial for engines and drivetrain components. Established in 2013 through the combination of Fiat Industrial and CNH Global, the company draws on a rich heritage of innovation dating back to pioneering landmarks in farm and construction machinery from the 19th century.

The company's product portfolio encompasses tractors, combines, balers, excavators, backhoe loaders, trucks, vans and bespoke engines for marine, automotive and industrial markets.

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