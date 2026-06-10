CNH Industrial N.V. $CNH Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH - Free Report) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,927,601 shares of the company's stock after selling 14,971,355 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 2.00% of CNH Industrial worth $229,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get CNH Industrial alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNH. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,143 shares of the company's stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,268,436 shares of the company's stock worth $27,856,000 after buying an additional 938,035 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,206 shares of the company's stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 107,456 shares of the company's stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 24,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 180,900 shares of the company's stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.88% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CNH shares. Citigroup raised their price target on CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on CNH Industrial from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Evercore set a $12.25 price target on CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on CNH Industrial from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CNH Industrial from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $12.77.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CNH

Insider Transactions at CNH Industrial

In related news, insider Francesco Vincenzo Mari Tutino sold 48,385 shares of CNH Industrial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $490,140.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 71,926 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $728,610.38. The trade was a 40.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

CNH Industrial Stock Up 0.6%

CNH Industrial stock opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 12.27 and a quick ratio of 10.17. CNH Industrial N.V. has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $14.27. The company has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $10.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.67.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 2.13%.The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. CNH Industrial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.35-0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CNH Industrial N.V. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 98.0%. CNH Industrial's payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. is a global capital goods company specializing in the design, production and sale of agricultural and construction equipment, commercial vehicles and powertrain solutions. The firm operates through five core brands—Case IH and New Holland for agricultural machinery, Case and New Holland for construction equipment, Iveco for light, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, and FPT Industrial for engines and drivetrain components. Established in 2013 through the combination of Fiat Industrial and CNH Global, the company draws on a rich heritage of innovation dating back to pioneering landmarks in farm and construction machinery from the 19th century.

The company's product portfolio encompasses tractors, combines, balers, excavators, backhoe loaders, trucks, vans and bespoke engines for marine, automotive and industrial markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CNH Industrial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CNH Industrial wasn't on the list.

While CNH Industrial currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here