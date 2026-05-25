CNH Industrial N.V. $CNH Stock Position Lowered by Morningstar Investment Management LLC

Morningstar Investment Management LLC lessened its position in CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH - Free Report) by 51.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 290,748 shares of the company's stock after selling 305,248 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC's holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $2,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 132.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 923.2% in the 2nd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.88% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at CNH Industrial

In other news, insider Francesco Vincenzo Mari Tutino sold 48,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $490,140.05. Following the transaction, the insider owned 71,926 shares in the company, valued at $728,610.38. This represents a 40.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on CNH. Evercore set a $12.25 price target on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial set a $16.00 target price on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $12.77.

View Our Latest Research Report on CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial Stock Up 0.2%

CNH stock opened at $10.13 on Monday. CNH Industrial N.V. has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $14.27. The company has a quick ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 12.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.62.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company's revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. CNH Industrial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.35-0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial N.V. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 98.0%. CNH Industrial's dividend payout ratio is 32.26%.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. is a global capital goods company specializing in the design, production and sale of agricultural and construction equipment, commercial vehicles and powertrain solutions. The firm operates through five core brands—Case IH and New Holland for agricultural machinery, Case and New Holland for construction equipment, Iveco for light, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, and FPT Industrial for engines and drivetrain components. Established in 2013 through the combination of Fiat Industrial and CNH Global, the company draws on a rich heritage of innovation dating back to pioneering landmarks in farm and construction machinery from the 19th century.

The company's product portfolio encompasses tractors, combines, balers, excavators, backhoe loaders, trucks, vans and bespoke engines for marine, automotive and industrial markets.

Further Reading

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