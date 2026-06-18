Cobalt Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH - Free Report) by 91.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 105,000 shares during the quarter. Molina Healthcare makes up approximately 0.8% of Cobalt Capital Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cobalt Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Miller Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 211.9% during the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 184 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Molina Healthcare news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 17,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total transaction of $3,314,983.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 67,175 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,502,611. This represents a 20.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total transaction of $114,930.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,815 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,454,713.25. The trade was a 4.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company's stock.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

MOH stock opened at $195.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.81 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.71. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a one year low of $121.06 and a one year high of $311.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.91 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.08 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000- EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MOH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $144.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $182.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MOH

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc is a managed care company specializing in government-sponsored health insurance programs. The company offers Medicaid managed care plans, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and individual Marketplace plans under the Affordable Care Act. Through an integrated care model, Molina emphasizes preventive and primary care services, care coordination, and disease management to improve health outcomes for its members.

The company traces its roots to the early 1980s, when Dr.

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