Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. $COKE Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE - Free Report) by 47.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,059 shares of the company's stock after selling 10,185 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.'s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,686,058 shares of the company's stock valued at $871,673,000 after acquiring an additional 341,374 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 574,165 shares of the company's stock valued at $88,019,000 after purchasing an additional 36,525 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 2,731.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 141,889 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,752,000 after purchasing an additional 136,877 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1,655,666.7% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 49,673 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,602,000 after purchasing an additional 49,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1,508.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,018 shares of the company's stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 16,898 shares in the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Down 3.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:COKE opened at $178.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.54. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.40 and a 12-month high of $219.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.53.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 138.44%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. Coca-Cola Consolidated's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Get Our Latest Analysis on Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Founded in 1902 and headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc is the largest independent bottler of Coca-Cola products in the United States. The company manufactures, sells and distributes a broad portfolio of sparkling and still beverages under exclusive agreements with The Coca-Cola Company. Its brand lineup includes Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Sprite and Fanta, as well as noncarbonated offerings such as Minute Maid juices, Gold Peak teas, Dasani water, Powerade sports drinks and vitaminwater.

Coca-Cola Consolidated's operations span 14 states and the District of Columbia across the Southeastern, South Central and Mid-Atlantic regions.

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