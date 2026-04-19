Coca-Cola Europacific Partners $CCEP Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP - Free Report) by 83.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,245 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 34,318 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV's holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $6,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCEP. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 10,480.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,756,043 shares of the company's stock valued at $429,994,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711,093 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,610,379 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,411,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751,430 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 138.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,835,583 shares of the company's stock valued at $527,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392,680 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 12,873.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,537,646 shares of the company's stock valued at $229,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 310.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,329,999 shares of the company's stock valued at $210,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.35% of the company's stock.

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Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CCEP opened at $98.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm's 50-day moving average is $98.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.32. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 1 year low of $84.65 and a 1 year high of $110.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CCEP shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $96.00 target price (down from $102.00) on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $107.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners is a major independent bottler and distributor of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages, operating under a long-standing franchise relationship with The Coca-Cola Company. The business manufactures, bottles, sells and delivers a broad portfolio of global and local beverage brands, including still and sparkling soft drinks, waters, juices, sports drinks and ready-to-drink teas and coffees. Its activities encompass production, packaging, marketing and route-to-market distribution for retail, foodservice, convenience and vending customers.

The company was created through the combination of Coca-Cola European Partners and Coca-Cola Amatil in 2021, bringing together beverage operations across Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP - Free Report).

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