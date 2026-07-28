Coca-Cola Europacific Partners $CCEP Stock Position Lifted by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP - Free Report) by 157.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 493,118 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 301,910 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.11% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $44,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Inceptionr LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 16,195 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 6,377 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 587,841 shares of the company's stock worth $53,299,000 after buying an additional 124,365 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the company's stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 283,508 shares of the company's stock worth $25,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109 shares during the period. Finally, ABN Amro Investment Solutions acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $941,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.35% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on CCEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings downgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $107.88.

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Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ CCEP opened at $108.70 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 1 year low of $84.65 and a 1 year high of $110.90. The business's fifty day moving average is $99.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

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Coca-Cola Europacific Partners is a major independent bottler and distributor of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages, operating under a long-standing franchise relationship with The Coca-Cola Company. The business manufactures, bottles, sells and delivers a broad portfolio of global and local beverage brands, including still and sparkling soft drinks, waters, juices, sports drinks and ready-to-drink teas and coffees. Its activities encompass production, packaging, marketing and route-to-market distribution for retail, foodservice, convenience and vending customers.

The company was created through the combination of Coca-Cola European Partners and Coca-Cola Amatil in 2021, bringing together beverage operations across Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

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