CocaCola Company (The) $KO Shares Acquired by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors grew its position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 48.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,934 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 56,345 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors' holdings in CocaCola were worth $12,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 438.8% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Daytona Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CocaCola alerts: Sign Up

CocaCola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $81.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.70. CocaCola Company has a 1-year low of $65.35 and a 1-year high of $82.66. The company has a market cap of $350.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.35.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. CocaCola had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 27.80%.The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CocaCola

In related news, CFO John Murphy sold 99,437 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $7,996,723.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 410,550 shares in the company, valued at $33,016,431. This trade represents a 19.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 28,765 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.41, for a total transaction of $2,284,228.65. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 786,726 shares of company stock worth $62,547,977. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about CocaCola

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KO. Weiss Ratings raised CocaCola from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Truist Financial set a $85.00 price target on CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on CocaCola from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $87.00 price target on CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $86.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KO

CocaCola Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CocaCola, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CocaCola wasn't on the list.

While CocaCola currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here