CocaCola Company (The) $KO Shares Acquired by Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA

Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA grew its position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 508,926 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 100,285 shares during the quarter. CocaCola makes up 2.1% of Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA's holdings in CocaCola were worth $35,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in CocaCola by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 3,819 shares of the company's stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP boosted its holdings in CocaCola by 1.2% in the third quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 12,154 shares of the company's stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CocaCola by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,901 shares of the company's stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CocaCola by 3.9% in the third quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,957 shares of the company's stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in CocaCola by 1.2% in the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 12,656 shares of the company's stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial set a $85.00 price target on CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CocaCola from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of CocaCola from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CocaCola currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $86.27.

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Key Headlines Impacting CocaCola

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for Coca-Cola to $3.26, signaling confidence that full-year earnings should meet expectations. CocaCola stock page

Zacks Research raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for Coca-Cola to $3.26, signaling confidence that full-year earnings should meet expectations. Positive Sentiment: Zacks and Erste Group Bank also lifted select future-year estimates, including FY2027 and Q3 2026 forecasts, suggesting analysts see continued earnings resilience. CocaCola stock page

Zacks and Erste Group Bank also lifted select future-year estimates, including FY2027 and Q3 2026 forecasts, suggesting analysts see continued earnings resilience. Neutral Sentiment: A separate market commentary highlighted dividend stocks as attractive amid geopolitical uncertainty and recession worries, which may reinforce investor interest in defensive names like Coca-Cola. 2 Dividend Stocks That Are No-Brainer Buys in May

A separate market commentary highlighted dividend stocks as attractive amid geopolitical uncertainty and recession worries, which may reinforce investor interest in defensive names like Coca-Cola. Negative Sentiment: Not all revisions were higher: Zacks trimmed some quarterly and FY2028 estimates, indicating analysts still see some near-term earnings pressure in parts of the forecast period. CocaCola stock page

CocaCola Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE KO opened at $78.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $337.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.35. CocaCola Company has a one year low of $65.35 and a one year high of $82.00. The firm's fifty day moving average is $77.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.84.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 40.55%. CocaCola's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. Analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. CocaCola's payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 23,556 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $1,872,702.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 223,330 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,754,735. The trade was a 9.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 23,880 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $1,847,595.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,383.25. The trade was a 57.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 555,101 shares of company stock valued at $44,208,566. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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