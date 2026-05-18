CocaCola Company (The) $KO Shares Purchased by RiverFront Investment Group LLC

RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 60.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 253,679 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 95,410 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC's holdings in CocaCola were worth $17,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in CocaCola by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 111,598 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,802,000 after purchasing an additional 30,786 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in CocaCola by 82.3% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 49,700 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 22,444 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in CocaCola by 2.9% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,051,957 shares of the company's stock valued at $136,086,000 after purchasing an additional 57,407 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its stake in CocaCola by 42.3% in the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 185,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,269,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in CocaCola by 19.9% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 120,866 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 20,032 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other CocaCola news, Chairman James Quincey sold 200,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $15,780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 78,155 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,166,429.50. The trade was a 71.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 23,556 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $1,872,702.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 223,330 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,754,735. This represents a 9.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 755,101 shares of company stock valued at $59,988,566. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CocaCola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $80.86 on Monday. CocaCola Company has a fifty-two week low of $65.35 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. CocaCola had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 27.80%.The company had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. CocaCola's payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded CocaCola from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on CocaCola from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CocaCola from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on CocaCola from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $86.27.

Read Our Latest Report on KO

Key CocaCola News

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain constructive on KO, with Barclays, JPMorgan, and Evercore all reiterating bullish ratings and several price targets in the mid-to-high $80s, above the recent trading range. Coca-Cola (KO) Valuation Check After Recent Share Price Momentum And Mixed Fair Value Estimates

Analysts remain constructive on KO, with Barclays, JPMorgan, and Evercore all reiterating bullish ratings and several price targets in the mid-to-high $80s, above the recent trading range. Positive Sentiment: The company’s recent Q1 2026 results showed revenue of about $12.5 billion, up 12.07% from a year ago, reinforcing confidence in KO’s ability to grow even in a slow-growth consumer staples sector. Coca-Cola Stock (KO) Opinions on Recent Performance and Industry Trends

The company’s recent Q1 2026 results showed revenue of about $12.5 billion, up 12.07% from a year ago, reinforcing confidence in KO’s ability to grow even in a slow-growth consumer staples sector. Positive Sentiment: Investors are also focused on growth in newer beverage categories such as functional drinks and tea, with Fuze Tea highlighted as a meaningful expansion driver beyond traditional soda. Coca-Cola Taps Into A Rapidly Expanding Market With Its Fuze Tea Offering

Investors are also focused on growth in newer beverage categories such as functional drinks and tea, with Fuze Tea highlighted as a meaningful expansion driver beyond traditional soda. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary suggests KO has maintained momentum over the past month and year-to-date, supporting the view that investors continue to favor its defensive profile and steady dividend growth. Top stock reports for Costco, Coca-Cola & AstraZeneca

Recent commentary suggests KO has maintained momentum over the past month and year-to-date, supporting the view that investors continue to favor its defensive profile and steady dividend growth. Neutral Sentiment: Social-media discussion has highlighted Coca-Cola’s long-term track record and dividend appeal, which may support valuation but is not a near-term catalyst.

Social-media discussion has highlighted Coca-Cola’s long-term track record and dividend appeal, which may support valuation but is not a near-term catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Insider trading data shows several executives have sold shares over the past six months, which some investors may view as a cautionary signal, though the sales do not necessarily indicate a change in business fundamentals.

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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