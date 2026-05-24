CocaCola Company (The) $KO Shares Sold by HS Management Partners LLC

HS Management Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 45.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,453 shares of the company's stock after selling 255,297 shares during the quarter. CocaCola makes up about 4.5% of HS Management Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. HS Management Partners LLC's holdings in CocaCola were worth $21,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CocaCola by 438.8% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CocaCola in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Daytona Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in CocaCola in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CocaCola in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CocaCola in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company's stock.

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More CocaCola News

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

CocaCola Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of KO opened at $81.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.35. CocaCola Company has a 1 year low of $65.35 and a 1 year high of $82.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $77.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.65.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.24 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. Analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CocaCola

In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $2,559,411.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 223,330 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,074,096.90. This represents a 12.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 28,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.41, for a total transaction of $2,284,228.65. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 786,726 shares of company stock valued at $62,547,977. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on KO. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of CocaCola from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CocaCola from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of CocaCola from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $86.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KO

About CocaCola

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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