CocaCola Company (The) $KO Stake Boosted by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 464,919 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 13,167 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in CocaCola were worth $35,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in CocaCola by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company's stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in CocaCola by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company's stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of CocaCola by 450.5% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 39,583 shares of the company's stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 32,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 548.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the company's stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KO. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 price objective on CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on CocaCola from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CocaCola from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $88.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $88.44.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CocaCola

CocaCola Stock Down 0.8%

KO opened at $82.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $354.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $81.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.50. CocaCola Company has a fifty-two week low of $65.35 and a fifty-two week high of $85.68.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. CocaCola had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 27.80%.The company had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Insider Transactions at CocaCola

In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $2,559,411.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $18,074,096.90. This represents a 12.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Chairman James Quincey sold 436,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $34,960,398.48. Following the sale, the chairman owned 122,833 shares in the company, valued at $9,842,608.29. The trade was a 78.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 899,905 shares of company stock valued at $71,832,315. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

CocaCola News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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