COFG Advisors LLC Takes $1.69 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

COFG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,876 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $1,687,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miller Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Family CFO Inc bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. PayPay Securities Corp increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 119 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on Broadcom from $485.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $515.00 price objective (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $490.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on Broadcom

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, insider S. Ram Velaga sold 38,841 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total transaction of $12,491,265.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 96,147 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,920,875.20. The trade was a 28.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,488 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total value of $16,236,940.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 278,141 shares in the company, valued at $89,450,145.60. The trade was a 15.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 324,282 shares of company stock valued at $106,425,249 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Broadcom News

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Broadcom Trading Down 12.6%

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $418.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 69.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.41. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $241.11 and a twelve month high of $495.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $394.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $361.73.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.13 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 42.88% and a net margin of 38.85%.Broadcom's quarterly revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Broadcom's payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Featured Stories

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