COFG Advisors LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

COFG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,238 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,688,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 70,077 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $22,580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,101 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,784 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $8,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 107,700 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $33,972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,883 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.0% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 452,612 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $142,767,000 after acquiring an additional 37,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $380.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $361.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $339.08.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JPM

Trending Headlines about JPMorgan Chase & Co.

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Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 9,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total value of $2,800,732.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 90,001 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,590,706.56. This represents a 9.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total value of $1,641,876.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 46,428 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,940,935.56. The trade was a 10.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 28,589 shares of company stock valued at $8,747,496 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $312.48 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $262.71 and a 12-month high of $337.25. The business's fifty day moving average is $304.87 and its 200 day moving average is $306.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $837.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 20.66%.The company had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.07 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.74%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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