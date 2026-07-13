Cognex Corporation $CGNX Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX - Free Report) by 95.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,013 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 80,106 shares during the period. Strs Ohio's holdings in Cognex were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Cognex by 402.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 919 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cognex during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Cognex during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Cognex by 202.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Cognex Price Performance

CGNX stock opened at $66.80 on Monday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $64.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 79.52 and a beta of 1.49. Cognex Corporation has a 12 month low of $32.55 and a 12 month high of $72.88.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Cognex had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 13.62%.The firm had revenue of $268.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Cognex has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.440 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognex Corporation will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Cognex's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.48%.

Insider Transactions at Cognex

In other news, VP Laura Ann Macdonald sold 41,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $2,727,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 5,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $344,714.48. The trade was a 88.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Darren Marc Long sold 20,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total transaction of $1,343,517.68. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 3,990 shares in the company, valued at $264,696.60. The trade was a 83.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 224,847 shares of company stock valued at $14,975,098. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on CGNX. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cognex from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cognex from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $80.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Cognex in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Cognex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognex currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $72.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CGNX

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation is a leading provider of machine vision systems, software, sensors and industrial barcode readers used to automate manufacturing, logistics and distribution processes. The company designs and develops vision-based products that help manufacturers and logistics operators inspect, identify and guide parts, assemblies and packaged goods in real time. Its solutions are applied in a broad range of industries, including automotive, electronics, semiconductor, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, and general manufacturing.

The company's product portfolio includes stand-alone vision systems, vision sensors and deep learning-based software platforms that enable automated inspection, quality control and traceability.

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