Cognex Corporation $CGNX Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX - Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,062 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 44,614 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.15% of Cognex worth $9,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cognex by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognex by 402.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 919 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cognex by 207.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC raised its position in shares of Cognex by 21,060.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cognex news, insider Mark Fennell sold 64,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $4,349,734.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 11,263 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $755,184.15. This trade represents a 85.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Darren Marc Long sold 20,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total value of $1,343,517.68. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 3,990 shares of the company's stock, valued at $264,696.60. The trade was a 83.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 224,847 shares of company stock valued at $14,975,098. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cognex Stock Down 1.7%

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $61.32 on Wednesday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $58.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.91. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 73.00 and a beta of 1.52. Cognex Corporation has a 52-week low of $29.22 and a 52-week high of $71.90.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Cognex had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 13.62%.The company had revenue of $268.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $245.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Cognex has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.440 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognex Corporation will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. Cognex's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CGNX. Wall Street Zen raised Cognex from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cognex from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Stephens raised their price target on Cognex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $72.00 price target on Cognex in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Cognex in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognex has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $70.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cognex

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation is a leading provider of machine vision systems, software, sensors and industrial barcode readers used to automate manufacturing, logistics and distribution processes. The company designs and develops vision-based products that help manufacturers and logistics operators inspect, identify and guide parts, assemblies and packaged goods in real time. Its solutions are applied in a broad range of industries, including automotive, electronics, semiconductor, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, and general manufacturing.

The company's product portfolio includes stand-alone vision systems, vision sensors and deep learning-based software platforms that enable automated inspection, quality control and traceability.

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