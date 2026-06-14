Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation $CTSH Shares Bought by Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.

Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH - Free Report) by 65.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,976 shares of the information technology service provider's stock after purchasing an additional 45,081 shares during the period. Cognizant Technology Solutions makes up approximately 0.9% of Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.'s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $9,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth about $55,217,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $8,421,000. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 23.7% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 548,763 shares of the information technology service provider's stock worth $36,806,000 after acquiring an additional 105,197 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,348,442 shares of the information technology service provider's stock worth $4,047,570,000 after acquiring an additional 493,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.5% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,710,868 shares of the information technology service provider's stock worth $1,187,868,000 after acquiring an additional 260,177 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on CTSH shares. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $107.00 to $81.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Dbs Bank reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $74.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CTSH

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $52.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.81. The stock's 50-day moving average is $54.79 and its 200-day moving average is $67.76. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a one year low of $45.48 and a one year high of $87.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology service provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 10.41%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.630-5.770 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology service provider to repurchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions's payout ratio is 28.70%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions NASDAQ: CTSH is a global professional services company that provides information technology, consulting and business process services to large enterprises. Its core offerings include digital engineering, application development and maintenance, cloud migration and managed services, data analytics and artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and industry-specific solutions. Cognizant works with clients to design and implement technology-enabled transformations that address customer experience, operational efficiency and new product and service delivery.

Founded in the 1990s and headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey, Cognizant has grown into a multinational organization with delivery centers and operations across the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

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