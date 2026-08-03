Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation $CTSH Shares Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH - Free Report) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,442,902 shares of the information technology service provider's stock after buying an additional 500,886 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.52% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $149,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 9,338 shares of the information technology service provider's stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,107 shares of the information technology service provider's stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.6% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 262,308 shares of the information technology service provider's stock worth $16,093,000 after purchasing an additional 46,575 shares during the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,260.8% during the first quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 73,075 shares of the information technology service provider's stock worth $4,483,000 after purchasing an additional 67,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.5% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 12,350 shares of the information technology service provider's stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $55.35 on Monday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a 1-year low of $37.08 and a 1-year high of $87.03. The firm has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 10.26%.The business's revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.820 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions's dividend payout ratio is 28.39%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology service provider to reacquire up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTSH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a "negative" rating and issued a $51.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $74.00 to $55.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Daiwa Securities Group decreased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $42.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a "hold" rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $68.00 target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $63.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cognizant Technology Solutions

Key Cognizant Technology Solutions News

Here are the key news stories impacting Cognizant Technology Solutions this week:

Positive Sentiment: Broader AI strategy: Cognizant is positioning itself as an implementation and consulting partner across multiple leading AI models, including Anthropic and OpenAI, reducing the risk of relying on a single platform. The company reported more than 8,000 AI engagements and is emphasizing AI-led services, platforms and large deals. Anthropic Is Only Part of the Story. Cognizant Has a Much Bigger AI Plan

Cognizant is positioning itself as an implementation and consulting partner across multiple leading AI models, including Anthropic and OpenAI, reducing the risk of relying on a single platform. The company reported more than 8,000 AI engagements and is emphasizing AI-led services, platforms and large deals. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support increased: Wells Fargo raised its price target from $61 to $67 and maintained an Overweight rating, citing Cognizant’s differentiated AI strategy. Morgan Stanley also increased its target, while William Blair initiated a Buy recommendation based on margin expansion, Financial Services growth and AI-driven demand. Cognizant in focus as Morgan Stanley ups price target

Wells Fargo raised its price target from $61 to $67 and maintained an Overweight rating, citing Cognizant’s differentiated AI strategy. Morgan Stanley also increased its target, while William Blair initiated a Buy recommendation based on margin expansion, Financial Services growth and AI-driven demand. Positive Sentiment: Revenue and demand trends: Second-quarter revenue rose 4.5% year over year to $5.48 billion, matching or exceeding expectations, with Financial Services described as a key growth area. Investors also continue to view CTSH as an attractively valued momentum stock, with earnings growth and AI opportunities supporting the long-term case. Cognizant Q2 Earnings Results

Second-quarter revenue rose 4.5% year over year to $5.48 billion, matching or exceeding expectations, with Financial Services described as a key growth area. Investors also continue to view CTSH as an attractively valued momentum stock, with earnings growth and AI opportunities supporting the long-term case. Positive Sentiment: Shareholder return: Cognizant declared a quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share, representing an annualized yield of approximately 2.4%, adding support for income-focused investors.

Cognizant declared a quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share, representing an annualized yield of approximately 2.4%, adding support for income-focused investors. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed quarterly results: Adjusted EPS of $1.37 narrowly missed the $1.38 consensus, although revenue met expectations and exceeded the prior-year result. Management’s full-year EPS guidance is $5.70–$5.82, while reports indicate the 2026 sales outlook was trimmed. Cognizant Q2 2026 Earnings Call Summary

Adjusted EPS of $1.37 narrowly missed the $1.38 consensus, although revenue met expectations and exceeded the prior-year result. Management’s full-year EPS guidance is $5.70–$5.82, while reports indicate the 2026 sales outlook was trimmed. Negative Sentiment: Valuation caution: TD Cowen raised its target from $47 to $54 but retained a Hold rating, leaving its target below the recent trading level. Higher interest costs also pressured quarterly earnings.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions NASDAQ: CTSH is a global professional services company that provides information technology, consulting and business process services to large enterprises. Its core offerings include digital engineering, application development and maintenance, cloud migration and managed services, data analytics and artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and industry-specific solutions. Cognizant works with clients to design and implement technology-enabled transformations that address customer experience, operational efficiency and new product and service delivery.

Founded in the 1990s and headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey, Cognizant has grown into a multinational organization with delivery centers and operations across the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

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