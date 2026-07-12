Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation $CTSH Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lowered its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH - Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,292,509 shares of the information technology service provider's stock after selling 77,972 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $79,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 193,725 shares of the information technology service provider's stock worth $11,877,000 after acquiring an additional 7,891 shares during the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 57,845 shares of the information technology service provider's stock valued at $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,281 shares of the information technology service provider's stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Collaborative Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.6% during the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 78,030 shares of the information technology service provider's stock valued at $4,787,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTSH. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $47.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Berenberg Bank set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $61.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $64.70.

View Our Latest Research Report on CTSH

Cognizant Technology Solutions News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Cognizant Technology Solutions this week:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of CTSH traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.57. 6,250,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,306,458. The company has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a 12-month low of $37.08 and a 12-month high of $87.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.49.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology service provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 10.41%.The firm's revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.630-5.770 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Cognizant Technology Solutions's payout ratio is presently 28.70%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology service provider to purchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions NASDAQ: CTSH is a global professional services company that provides information technology, consulting and business process services to large enterprises. Its core offerings include digital engineering, application development and maintenance, cloud migration and managed services, data analytics and artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and industry-specific solutions. Cognizant works with clients to design and implement technology-enabled transformations that address customer experience, operational efficiency and new product and service delivery.

Founded in the 1990s and headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey, Cognizant has grown into a multinational organization with delivery centers and operations across the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

See Also

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