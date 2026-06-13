Cohen & Steers Inc. Acquires Shares of 973,829 DTE Energy Company $DTE

Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 973,829 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $125,604,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of DTE Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,305,533 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,392,888,000 after buying an additional 766,499 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,447,948 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,605,539,000 after buying an additional 379,443 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,806,278 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,540,000,000 after buying an additional 247,747 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,851,237 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,393,260,000 after buying an additional 552,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,592,670 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $718,668,000 after buying an additional 117,322 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $147.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.39. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $145.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.31. DTE Energy Company has a one year low of $126.23 and a one year high of $154.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.95.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.37 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 7.65%.During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. DTE Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.590-7.730 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DTE Energy Company will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $4.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. DTE Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.77%.

Insider Activity at DTE Energy

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total transaction of $143,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 6,233 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $895,806.76. This trade represents a 13.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Argus raised shares of DTE Energy to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of DTE Energy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of DTE Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $156.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DTE

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy is an integrated energy company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that combines regulated utility operations with non-utility energy businesses. Its regulated subsidiaries operate electric and natural gas utility services that deliver generation, transmission and distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company's utility segment focuses on maintaining and upgrading energy delivery infrastructure, ensuring reliable service and meeting regulatory requirements in its service territory.

Beyond its regulated utilities, DTE Energy operates non-utility businesses that develop, own and operate power generation and energy-related projects.

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