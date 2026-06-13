Cohen & Steers Inc. Decreases Holdings in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Cohen & Steers Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 225,583 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 9,748 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.'s holdings in Chevron were worth $34,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 20,179 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $3,075,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. now owns 5,291 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 2,978.2% in the fourth quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 57,500 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $8,764,000 after purchasing an additional 55,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 6,580 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company's stock.

Get Chevron alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Melius Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $205.70.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CVX

Key Chevron News

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John B. Hess sold 380,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $73,416,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 278,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,718,294. The trade was a 57.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider R. Hewitt Pate sold 40,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.30, for a total transaction of $8,574,660.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 8,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,485.40. This trade represents a 82.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 615,200 shares of company stock worth $118,022,760. Insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Chevron Trading Up 0.6%

CVX stock opened at $186.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $372.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.48. Chevron Corporation has a one year low of $142.40 and a one year high of $214.71. The company's 50 day moving average price is $188.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.41. Chevron had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $47.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.78 per share. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Chevron's payout ratio is presently 123.40%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Chevron, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Chevron wasn't on the list.

While Chevron currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here