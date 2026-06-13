Cohen & Steers Inc. Purchases 1,281,337 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust $NSA

Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA - Free Report) by 145.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,161,651 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 1,281,337 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned 2.81% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $60,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 81.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,302 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 42.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 247.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NSA. UBS Group increased their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $29.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays increased their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $33.50 to $43.62 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Evercore upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $35.97.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NSA

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NSA opened at $45.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.50 and a 200-day moving average of $35.87. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 60.88 and a beta of 1.05. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $27.43 and a one year high of $46.47.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $185.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.69 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. National Storage Affiliates Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 304.00%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the ownership and operation of self-storage properties in the United States. Since its initial public offering in August 2015, NSA has pursued a growth strategy built on strategic acquisitions and partnerships, establishing a diversified portfolio of assets backed by a centralized support platform. The Trust’s model combines the scalability of a national REIT with the local expertise of affiliate operators.

The company’s core business involves providing flexible storage solutions to both individual and commercial customers.

See Also

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