Cohen & Steers Inc. Purchases 35,377 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,307,959 shares of the railroad operator's stock after buying an additional 35,377 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned about 0.22% of Union Pacific worth $302,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Union Pacific alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SWAN Capital LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 2,575.0% during the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. High Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 2,991 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.96, for a total value of $789,504.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 43,012 shares in the company, valued at $11,353,447.52. This trade represents a 6.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.70, for a total value of $549,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 114,642 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,492,157.40. This represents a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 34,377 shares of company stock worth $9,251,221 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $277.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 24th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $274.00 target price (up from $253.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up from $260.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $282.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of UNP opened at $272.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $161.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $262.23 and a 200 day moving average of $248.69. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52-week low of $210.84 and a 52-week high of $279.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 29.20%.Union Pacific's revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Union Pacific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.47%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Union Pacific, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Union Pacific wasn't on the list.

While Union Pacific currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here