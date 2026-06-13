Cohen & Steers Inc. Raises Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,436,767 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 273,530 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up 1.1% of Cohen & Steers Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of NextEra Energy worth $597,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 692.3% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 135.4% during the 4th quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 379 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $102.00 price target on NextEra Energy and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. HSBC upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays set a $90.00 price objective on NextEra Energy and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $99.20.

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NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE:NEE opened at $85.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.24. The stock has a market cap of $179.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.68. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.20 and a 1 year high of $98.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.54.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.43 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 29.36%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.6232 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio is 63.36%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

Further Reading

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