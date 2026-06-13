Cohen & Steers Inc. Reduces Position in Kilroy Realty Corporation $KRC

Cohen & Steers Inc. trimmed its position in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC - Free Report) by 36.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,571,519 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 5,573,396 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned approximately 8.09% of Kilroy Realty worth $357,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KRC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $340,131,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 34,820.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,756,598 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $103,014,000 after buying an additional 2,748,704 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the third quarter worth about $58,948,000. Situational Awareness LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $49,616,000. Finally, Route One Investment Company L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the second quarter worth about $34,341,000. 94.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE KRC opened at $38.33 on Friday. Kilroy Realty Corporation has a one year low of $27.36 and a one year high of $45.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $33.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.14.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.30). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $270.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Kilroy Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.490-3.630 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Corporation will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Kilroy Realty's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Lauren N. Stadler sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $103,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 15,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,550.40. This trade represents a 16.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Justin William Smart sold 10,848 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $419,926.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 519,872 shares in the company, valued at $20,124,245.12. This represents a 2.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KRC shares. Evercore raised shares of Kilroy Realty from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $37.38.

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Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation NYSE: KRC is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and management of high‐quality office and mixed‐use properties along the U.S. West Coast. The company's portfolio encompasses major urban markets including Los Angeles, San Diego, the San Francisco Bay Area and Seattle. Kilroy Realty targets properties in transit‐oriented submarkets, blending workplace space with retail, residential and hospitality amenities to create vibrant, walkable neighborhoods.

Founded in the mid‐20th century by members of the Kilroy family, the company evolved from a regional landlord into one of the leading West Coast office landlords.

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