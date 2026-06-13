Cohen & Steers Inc. Sells 1,386,510 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. $CZR

Cohen & Steers Inc. lowered its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR - Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,640,237 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,386,510 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned approximately 6.68% of Caesars Entertainment worth $319,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 181.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Stance Capital LLC bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 5,384.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 1,755 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Research raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a "strong-buy" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $32.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Caesars Entertainment

Insider Buying and Selling at Caesars Entertainment

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 16,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total transaction of $497,785.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 81,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total transaction of $2,393,962.10. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 18,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,019.05. This represents a 81.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 293,463 shares of company stock valued at $8,609,241. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Caesars Entertainment News

Here are the key news stories impacting Caesars Entertainment this week:

Positive Sentiment: Caesars highlighted promotional and brand-building activity, including an exclusive CZR Exchange VIP event tied to the Monaco Grand Prix, which may support customer engagement and awareness. CZR Exchange Hosts Exclusive VIP Trading Community Experience During Monaco Grand Prix 2026

Caesars highlighted promotional and brand-building activity, including an exclusive CZR Exchange VIP event tied to the Monaco Grand Prix, which may support customer engagement and awareness. Neutral Sentiment: Shareholders approved directors, executive compensation, and the auditor at the annual meeting, which removes some governance uncertainty but is not a major operating catalyst.

Shareholders approved directors, executive compensation, and the auditor at the annual meeting, which removes some governance uncertainty but is not a major operating catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms are investigating Caesars Entertainment over the fairness of its proposed sale to Fertitta Entertainment, creating a legal and deal-related overhang for CZR . Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Caesars Entertainment, Inc. is obtaining a Fair Price for Public Shareholders

Multiple law firms are investigating Caesars Entertainment over the fairness of its proposed sale to Fertitta Entertainment, creating a legal and deal-related overhang for . Negative Sentiment: Recent insider selling by executives and directors, including large share disposals by Edmund Quatmann Jr. and Michael E. Pegram, may be pressuring sentiment because it can signal reduced confidence at current levels.

Recent insider selling by executives and directors, including large share disposals by Edmund Quatmann Jr. and Michael E. Pegram, may be pressuring sentiment because it can signal reduced confidence at current levels. Negative Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains cautious, with the stock carrying a consensus “Hold” rating and no fresh bullish catalyst to offset the litigation and insider-sale concerns.

Caesars Entertainment Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $29.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.86 and a 52-week high of $31.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.77.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.24). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 4.19%.The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation is a leading integrated gaming and hospitality company headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. The company owns and operates a global portfolio of resorts, casinos, and entertainment venues designed to deliver comprehensive hospitality experiences. Its business activities span hotel accommodations, gaming operations, food and beverage services, live events, and convention services, with a focus on delivering luxury and entertainment to both leisure and business travelers.

The company traces its lineage to the founding of Harrah's by William F.

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