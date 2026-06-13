Cohen & Steers Inc. Sells 14,231,050 Shares of Invitation Home $INVH

Cohen & Steers Inc. lowered its holdings in Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH - Free Report) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,667,424 shares of the company's stock after selling 14,231,050 shares during the period. Invitation Home comprises 2.8% of Cohen & Steers Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned about 9.24% of Invitation Home worth $1,574,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Home in the fourth quarter worth about $2,740,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Home by 67.6% in the third quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 129,618 shares of the company's stock worth $3,802,000 after buying an additional 52,296 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Home by 189.8% in the third quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 138,276 shares of the company's stock worth $4,056,000 after buying an additional 90,554 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Home in the third quarter worth about $1,549,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Home by 570.5% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 130,998 shares of the company's stock worth $3,842,000 after buying an additional 111,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Invitation Home from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Invitation Home in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Invitation Home from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Invitation Home from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Invitation Home from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Home presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Invitation Home

Invitation Home Price Performance

Shares of INVH opened at $29.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $28.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02. Invitation Home has a twelve month low of $24.25 and a twelve month high of $34.25.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.92 million. Invitation Home had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Invitation Home has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-1.980 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Invitation Home will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Home Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Invitation Home's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.32%.

Invitation Home Profile

Invitation Homes NYSE: INVH is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, operation and leasing of single-family rental homes across the United States. The company focuses on acquiring suburban and urban-adjacent single-family residences and managing them as rental properties for households seeking professionally managed, long-term housing alternatives to traditional homeownership or multifamily rentals.

Operationally, Invitation Homes is involved in the full lifecycle of the single-family rental business: sourcing and acquiring homes, performing renovations and ongoing maintenance, marketing and leasing properties, and providing property management and resident services.

See Also

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