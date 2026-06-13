Cohen & Steers Inc. Sells 15,124,997 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST

Cohen & Steers Inc. reduced its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST - Free Report) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,675,312 shares of the company's stock after selling 15,124,997 shares during the period. Host Hotels & Resorts comprises about 2.3% of Cohen & Steers Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned 10.28% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $1,253,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,800 shares of the company's stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 10,618 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,209,534 shares of the company's stock valued at $74,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,345 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,879 shares of the company's stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 413.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the company's stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 58,579 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $1,288,738.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 697,658 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,348,476. This trade represents a 7.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HST has been the subject of several research reports. Argus upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $23.75.

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Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 2.3%

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $24.89 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $21.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.83. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.91.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.31. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Host Hotels & Resorts's quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Host Hotels & Resorts's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.42%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and managing premium lodging properties. The company's portfolio predominantly comprises luxury and upper-upscale hotels and resorts operated under leading global brands. Through strategic acquisitions, dispositions and capital investments, Host Hotels & Resorts seeks to enhance long-term value by aligning property-level operating performance with broader market trends in hospitality demand.

The company's holdings span major urban, resort and conference destinations across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

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